Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Charges filed against Michael C. Hall, 29, of Uniontown for an assault at Sails Inn Sept. 3 were dismissed at his preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Dashalon M. Jones, 27, of Uniontown waived charges of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday for allegedly firing shots at a man who was in his car on Lenox Street and allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and her daughter on Lenox Street Aug. 20. Charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms not to be carried without a license were withdrawn. His $150,000 bail was changed to unsecured at the hearing.
