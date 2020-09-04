Several preliminary hearings were held this week around Fayette County. The results include:
Hiram L. Stutler Jr., 41, of Allison was held for court on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors and indecent assault Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in 2017. A count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse was dismissed. He was released June 15 after his $25,000 bail amount was changed to unsecured.
Anthony J. Cronin, 34, of Brownsville was held for court Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of kidnap of a minor, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint, concealment of whereabouts of a child, interference with child custody, attempted sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. He allegedly assaulted a woman July 12 and briefly kidnapped her baby, who was found safe by state police. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Kyle D. Lawrence, 21, of Masontown waived charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a North Union Township storage unit May 27. He is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Melania L. Baker, 26, of Uniontown waived charges of escape, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday for allegedly escaping troopers when two "known associates" caused a distraction for her when she was under arrest for felony retail theft Aug. 19. She was freed following her preliminary hearing when her $50,000 bail was changed to unsecured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.