Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Travis L. Lewellen, 29, of Uniontown waived charges in two robbery cases and a retail theft case for allegedly robbing Walgreens and Family Dollar Feb. 8 and 9. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond in both robbery cases and on $1,500 bond in the retail theft case.
Robin Palmer, 44, of Fairchance waived her charges to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly smoking crack cocaine and leading state police on a chase Oct. 8, which ended when she rolled her vehicle 12 times and landed on a deck. She was freed from Fayette County Prison after posting $20,000 bail in December.
Val Smith, 22, an inmate at SCI Fayette, waived his charges to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly assaulting four prison guards Dec. 13, causing injuries including a broken hand.
Aggravated assault and related charges filed against Robert Yoney, 21, of Perryopolis in an alleged domestic dispute at his home Feb. 9 were withdrawn.
