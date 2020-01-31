Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette and Greene counties. The results include:
Stephanie J. Sisley, 28, of Vestaburg waived charges of theft and receiving stolen property for allegedly pulling a woman out of her SUV and stealing in Nov. 15 in Brownsville. A count of robbery was withdrawn. She remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Steven M. Conaway, 21, and Kenneth Moore, 44, of Uniontown waived charges of attempted aggravated assault and simple assault to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas. Moore also waived additional charges of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. Both men allegedly assaulted their friend, Michael A. Smitley, and Conaway also allegedly assaulted their landlord, Robert Gleason, at a Snyder Terrace apartment Jan. 22. They are both in Fayette County Prison on a $7,500 bond.
Donald R. Homer Jr., 56, of Connellsville waived two counts each of robbery and terroristic threats and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas. He is accused of robbing Scottdale Bank & Trust Dec. 13. He remains in Fayette County Prison on $50,000 bond.
A case filed against Alvin E.Goney, 62, of Brownsville was withdrawn. He had been accused of kidnapping a man March 13.
Jami A. Wolfe, 45, of Mather waived charges of three counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person to the Greene County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly shooting at two people Jan. 19. Two counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault and three counts of discharge of a firearm in an occupied structure were withdrawn. He was released from Greene County Prison after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bail.
Steven H. Luskey Jr., 31, of Vandergrift was held for court on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. He allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Menallen Township in December. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Donald E. Miller, 62, of Smithfield waived one count of DUI to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas. He was a Laurel Highlands Area School District bus driver who was allegedly found intoxicated during a test conducted by the school’s bus company, First Student, after a bus run in October.
Randy A. Smithburger, 28, of Grindstone waived three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and three counts each of disorderly conduct and harassment to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas. He allegedly fought state police in the emergency room of Highlands Hospital while intoxicated May 4. He is free on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
A case filed against Joseph Seper, 58, of Ronco was dismissed. He had been accused of breaking a window in McClellendtown, breaking in and assaulting a woman Aug. 15.
Johnathan R. Sanders, 24, of Northcumberland County was held for court on charges of child pornography, corruption of minors and harassment for allegedly repeatedly asking a 13-year-old girl for a topless photo in October. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bond.
