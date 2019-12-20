Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
James Simon Thompson, 64, of Republic was held for court on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia Monday. Samantha Jo Brown, 30, of Hopwood and Curtis Raymond Jarrett, 40, of Uniontown waived the same charges, and Nicholas James James Wrona waived charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. They were all charged in a case related to the overdose death of 24-year-old Jeffrey Schambach in Deer Lake Aug. 29.
Barry A. Hall, 30, of Dunbar was held for court Tuesday on charges of robbery, theft, intimidating a witness simple assault for allegedly robbing and assaulting Lawrence Martin on Connellsville Street Nov. 6 and stealing $165 cash.
Nicole E. Lilley, 33, of Gibsonia waived charges Tuesday of criminal attempt to commit theft and two counts each of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property for the attempted robbery of Fox's Pizza Dec. 1 and robberies of DiMarco's Bistro & Cantina and The Vapor Hut Nov. 21.
