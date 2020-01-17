Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Charges filed against Charles G. Douglas, 26, of Charleroi were dismissed Monday. He had been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer and criminal mischief for allegedly fleeing police in Brownsville Aug. 29.
Keith A. Johnson, 29, who is jailed at Fayette County Prison, waived charges of aggravated assault, assault by prisoner, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly assaulting another inmate, causing broken ribs and other injuries June 12.
Darrell D. "Baby D" Gregg, 29, of Uniontown was held for court on charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, burglary, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a controlled substance and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly shooting Donna Engle in the hip at about 10:40 p.m. Dec. 19 at 167 East Coffey Street. He allegedly shot through the door of the house while looking for another person. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison without bail.
A case filed against Michael A. Zadrozny, 53, of Fayette City for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor's dog in February was dismissed. He had been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
