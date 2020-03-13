Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Aaron E. Jackson Jr., 27, of Monessen was held for court Wednesday on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, escape, two counts of flight to avoid apprehension and seven counts of resisting arrest for allegedly running from police in North Union Township Feb. 8 and for a reported burglary in Uniontown Jan. 28.
Leonard Marovich, 33, of Uniontown waived charges of aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly breaking his mother's leg in two places on Coolspring Street Jan. 10. He was placed in Highlands Hospital Jan. 13 at the request of a Common Pleas judge.
Jackie L. Murray III, 31, of Brownfield waived charges of robbery, simple assault and theft for allegedly robbing Circle K in Hopwood with a gun at about 5:15 a.m. Jan. 15. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Aaron M. Noble, 39, of Mill Run waived his charges for allegedly assaulting troopers who were responding to a domestic violence call Dec. 2. He allegedly kicked troopers at his house. He waived two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and resisting arrest. He is free after posting $10,000 bail.
Tammy L. Price, 49, of Uniontown was held for court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, striking care-dependent person, theft and intimidating a victim of a witness for allegedly beating a 71-year-old Masontown man and stealing his car Dec. 21. She was his live-in caregiver. She was freed from jail after posting $35,000 bail.
