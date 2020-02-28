Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Timothy Q. Rodeheaver, 39, of McClellandtown waived charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and terroristic threats to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly going inside an Old McClellandtown Road home, attacking a 14-year-old girl and threatening a 16-year-old boy after he saw them kissing Jan. 31. He is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Ronald E. Rainey Jr., 45, of Brownsville waived charges of attempted robbery, simple assault and theft for allegedly trying to rob a person outside Georgio's Subs & Pizza Feb. 15. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.
A count of aggravated assault lodged against Christopher V. Yoder, 21, of Smock was withdrawn and he waived simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for an alleged assault on a 10-month-old girl in November. He is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.