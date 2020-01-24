Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Nicco J. Duncan, 20, of Uniontown waived charges of disarming law enforcement, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of resisting arrest for allegedly taking a gun from an agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office at a house on Coolspring Street Jan. 14.
A case was dismissed for Kenneth J. Catalina, 64, of Acme for allegedly smashing his wife's head off a coffee table at least twice, possibly causing a concussion Jan. 14.
