Fayette County residents who want to dispose of prescription drugs of any kind can drop off the medications at one of three Uniontown locations on Saturday.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., unused prescriptions can be dropped off at East End United Community Center, 150 Coolspring St; WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, 500 W. Berkeley St.; or Uniontown Police Department, 45 E. Penn St.
The drugs will be placed in take-back boxes and safely disposed of, and there is no charge for the service.
