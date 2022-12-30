Fayette County Judge Steve Leskinen was sworn in as president judge Dec. 23. Pictured alongside Leskinen and holding the Bible are his children (from left), Shane Leskinen, Amanda Leskinen and Bret Leskinen. Administering the oath was outgoing President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. as Leskinen’s wife, Shanon Leskinen, looked on. Leskinen will officially be the president judge on Jan. 1, and Wagner will be in the role of senior judge.
Recent Headlines
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.