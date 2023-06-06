Pride in the Park entertainment

This photo from last year’s Pride in the Park event in Connellsville shows the Pennsylvania Pride Pageantry providing entertainment. From left are Karry Kurcabe, Kay Shore, Aubreana Skye, Jesse Mitchell and Patrouious Achatz. This year’s Pride in the Park will be Saturday, June 10, at Yough River Park.

Pride and Juneteenth will be celebrated in Connellsville over the next two weekends with the return of two popular events. Both are being organized by the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board.

