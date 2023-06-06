Pride and Juneteenth will be celebrated in Connellsville over the next two weekends with the return of two popular events. Both are being organized by the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board.
In honor of June Pride Month, Pride in the Park ‘23 will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 at Yough River Park.
Board member Paula Johnston said last year’s inaugural event drew a steady crowd throughout the day.
“For the first year, we had really positive reactions,” Johnston said, adding that visitors from beyond the immediate area were happy that the event was in Connellsville, and they planned to come back. “We’re happy to hear we reached beyond Fayette with our event.”
Pride in the Park ‘23 will offer new and returning faces and features to make for a bigger and better event, Johnston said.
New musical acts include jam-funk band The TrailHead, local country singer Katrina Lynn and the skills of Seth the Balloon Guy. Student performers from Practice Makes Perfect Studio in Greensburg will return this year.
Johnston said some drag artists from last year’s Pennsylvania Pride Pageantry – like Big Mama and Jack P. Diamond, who will emcee his Unique! Pageantry, an inclusive drag and variety show accessible for performers, judges and audiences with disabilities – will be in Connellsville for the first time.
Johnston said they’ll have returning food, arts and crafts vendors and new additions, including local Coffee on Crawford, which will bring along its trailer for ax throwing; Elote’s Loca from Uniontown with its authentic street tacos, and ice cream from The Corner Creamery in Uniontown.
“There will be a few food trucks and three tables with food vendors,” Johnston said, adding that about 20 vendors from various social service agencies, nonprofits, artists and others are signed on so far.
Johnston said they’ll also have lawn and table games sprinkled throughout Yough River Park to keep attendees engaged as well as raffle baskets, vouchers to be raffled off for Pittsburgh Pirates tickets, door prizes and beverages and snacks donated by Martin’s Food.
Johnston said she’s already planning next year’s event, adding that she would like to have a Pride Parade in the park.
She thanked the sponsors as well as Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln and city council for helping to start the event and keep it going.
The following weekend, on June 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the third annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held, with this year’s theme being “Let Diversity Be The Super Power.”
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Board member Toni Walker Colland said the first two years of the Juneteenth celebration were well-received with a good turnout.
The event kicks off with a program at 11 a.m., with the history of the African American national anthem with Brownsville Councilwoman Jackie Jackson as this year’s keynote speaker.
“She also grew up in Connellsville,” Colland said.
The opening program will feature members of Connellsville Area High School Choir performing the national anthem and the African American national anthem.
Another new musical addition will be the band Next Fazze from Columbus, Ohio, performing at Veterans Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m.
Returning will be the Beth Jenkins Dance Zone Performers from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Kiesha Rhodes “DJ Low Key” from 1 to 4 p.m., basket auction and around 15 food and craft vendors thus far.
Colland said the 100 to 200 block of North Arch Street will be blocked off for the event.
“We’re very proud of the program that we’ve put together,” Colland said. “The fact that we’re able to bring history to give to other people gives us a good feeling.”
Johnston added that volunteers are needed for the board’s events and anyone interested in doing so can contact the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board on its Facebook page.
