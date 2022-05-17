Republicans are expected to turn out in droves for today’s primary election, while Democrats have an overwhelming advantage in the number of mail-in ballots sent to elections offices in the region.
There are several high-profile statewide races in the Democratic and Republican primaries, although very few local races of significance that could impact turnout in particular state legislative districts that are competitive.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., while mail-in ballots must be received at their respective elections office no later than 8 p.m. or they will not be counted.
“It’s kind of unusual to have so many people running, so it will make for interesting races,” Fayette County Elections Director Mary Beth Kuznik said about the large Republican fields for governor and U.S. Senate. “This is important. This is for our democracy.”
The elections office has mailed out 7,158 mail-in and absentee ballots and had received 4,864 back as of Monday morning. Democrat held a 4-to-1 advantage over Republicans in the number of those returned ballots. Kuznik expects more ballots to come into the office today, and the elections staff will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accept them at their new location at 2 W. Main St. in Uniontown.
“I would imagine a lot of people will bring theirs in because they forgot to mail (it),” Kuznik said.
There have been a couple of recent changes to polling places in Fayette County. North Union 3 is moving from Free Methodist Church in Hopwood to North Union Township Municipal Building at 7 S. Evans Station Road in Lemont Furnace, while Smithfield voters are moving from municipal building to Smithfield Elementary School at 23 Liberty St.
The only competitive state legislative race in Fayette County is for the 51st House District, where incumbent Rep. Matthew Dowling is being challenged by Ryan Porupski in the Republican primary.
There are no local primary races in Greene County, where state Rep. Bud Cook has been moved into the newly-configured 50th House District that includes portions of the Mon Valley in Washington County and all of Greene County. State Rep. Pam Snyder, a Democrat from Jefferson who currently represents Greene County, along with portions of Fayette and Washington counties, announced earlier this year that she was retiring at the end of her term. However, while Cook is not facing competition in the Republican primary, he will likely face Democrat Douglas Mason of Franklin Township in the November general election.
Greene County interim Elections Director Judy Snyder said the office has sent out 1,976 mail-in and absentee ballots, and had received 1,552 of them in return as of Monday afternoon. A partisan breakdown of the ballots was not available. She said last-minute ballots can be dropped off at the office at 92 E. High St. in Waynesburg from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
