Free training may be available for young people wanting to learn trades for future employment.
The Private Industry Council (PIC) of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc. announced that individuals ages 18 to 24 may be eligible for free training where they can gain skills for the construction, electrical and landscaping trades.
“This is a free program for many qualified young adults in our local area that will allow them to earn self-sustaining wages in fields that have many job opportunities at this time,” said Shannon Singosky, Director of Workforce and Economic Development for PIC.
Singosky said the program runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Room is still available for classes, which Singosky said is planned to take place in mid-November and then sometime in early spring.
Participants in this program will also receive a daily training stipend to assist with transportation and meals along with 190 hours of hands-on paid work experience.
Singosky said those hours are broken down to 40 hours each for carpentry, construction, electric and 30 hours of landscaping, which includes classroom instruction and hands-on experience.
“This program gives these young adults the opportunity to earn while they learn and also expose them to available career opportunities right here in our region,” said Shujuane Martin, CEO/President for PIC.
The training takes place in Uniontown, and the opportunity is funded through a grant from the Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Investment Board.
“There are a lot of job openings for those looking for that type of work,” Singosky said, adding that once they learn their industry-recognized skills, PIC will help them with job placement.
For more information on this program, call 724-836-2600 or visit the website at www.privateindustrycouncil.com/.
