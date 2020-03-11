Progress in the form of environmental clearance appears to be on the horizon for the Sheepskin Trail.
Donna Holdorf, executive director of the National Road Heritage Corridor, said a report to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is being finalized that indicates no abnormal environmental concerns stemming from the Point Marion section of the Sheepskin Trail that leads to the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border.
The next step, Holdorf said, is DEP approval of the report. The environmental examination was a condition of sale from CSX Transportation, according to Holdorf.
The Point Marion-Springhill Township section of the trail was opened in 2018. The trail’s next expansion will be a roughly two-mile stretch from the Route 119 Bridge in Point Marion to Nilan in Springhill Township.
The Sheepskin Trail is a 34-mile rails-to-trails project designed to eventually extend from Dunbar Township to Point Marion at the Pennsylvania/West Virginia state line, linking with the Great Allegheny Passage to the north and the West Virginia Mon River Rail-Trail System to the south.
The other Sheepskin Trail segments already forged in Fayette County are a section in South Union Township completed in 2017 and the Dunbar section that connects with the Greater Allegheny Passage.
The trail project dates back to at least 1996, when Fayette County received a planning grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and selected Mackin Engineering to conduct a trail feasibility study, according to an update of a 1999 feasibility study prepared by Gibson-Thomas Engineering for National Road Heritage Corridor.
The National Road Heritage Corridor has been a trail development management partner with Fayette County, and Holdorf noted the support of the commissioners for the trail.
Holdorf said the trail would have a positive impact on the former coal and coke communities that the trail is slated to go through when completed, boosting recreation and raising property values.
