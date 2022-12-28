What started as a project to relieve anxiety for dementia patients has turned into a growing nonprofit set to deliver over 2,000 baby dolls by the end of the year.
Amanda DeGusipe, a clinical liaison with Amedisys Hospice in Uniontown, first came up with the idea of the Marybelle Baby Doll Project from her grandmother, Marybelle Smith. In her last years with dementia, Smith found comfort by holding a baby doll.
DeGusipe said holding a baby doll or a teddy bear can decrease stress and agitation for a person with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and caregivers can use doll therapy to reintroduce responsibility, caring and structure back into patients’ lives.
The project was launched in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had forced many into isolation, and those in care facilities may have only been able to see loved ones through glass. DeGusipe remembered the comfort her grandmother received from the baby doll.
“I wondered if others would find comfort in that,” DeGusipe said.
Her original goal was to deliver 200 dolls, but the response led to requests from other nursing home facilities and hospice locations.
She has since worked with around 50 facilities in getting baby dolls to residents, and DeGusipe added that the dolls don’t need to be for those suffering from dementia, as they can simply be a comfort for someone away from their loved ones.
“The response was overwhelming,” she said, adding that the goal of 200 then turned into 2,000. She believes they’ll donate a total of 2,500 by the end of December. “This has been such a sincere, feel-good project that started out small and trickled through the counties.”
DeGusipe said they’ve set up over 100 purple boxes in churches, schools, funeral homes and other locations from Pittsburgh to Uniontown where people can drop off donated new baby dolls, which normally can cost around $10.
She said she is also working with high schools in districts like Albert Gallatin, Uniontown and Connellsville as well as Fayette County Career Technical Institute helping with the distributions and wrapping of the dolls.
Some of the local distribution points in Fayette County include Marquis Garden, Mt. St. Macrina, Laurel Ridge, Hillside Manor, Bella Health, LaFayette Manor, Beachwood Court and Uniontown GLC.
DeGusipe said her organization is planning a teddy bear project for Valentine’s Day as well as other items like coloring pages for residents.
“It brings smiles to people living with dementia and is making a huge difference,” DeGusipe said.
For more information or to help out the Marybelle Baby Doll Project, visit their Facebook page to donate or volunteer.
“We thank all the businesses who helped out,” DeGusipe said. “It’s not just one person, but all the community that makes a difference.”
Any business interested in partnering with Marybelle Baby Doll Project can call 724-208-9783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.