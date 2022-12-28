Baby doll

Courtesy of Amanda DeGusipe

Amanda DeGusipe, a clinical liaison with Amedisys Hospice in Uniontown (left) presents a baby doll to Eleanor Deffenbaugh, 99, a resident with Marquis Gardens in Uniontown. DeGusipe’s Marybelle Baby Doll Project gives dolls to patients living in care facilities, some with issues like dementia, as a way to calm them. While Deffenbaugh doesn’t have dementia, she loves babies and was given a doll, which she named “Amanda.”

 Courtesy of Amanda DeGusipe

What started as a project to relieve anxiety for dementia patients has turned into a growing nonprofit set to deliver over 2,000 baby dolls by the end of the year.

