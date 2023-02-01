A $25 million proposal to convert an old railroad bridge has the potential to turn Connellsville into a tourist destination, according to organizers of a public meeting held Monday to introduce the project.
“Basically, tonight is a first step,” Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn told the more than 100 people who turned out at the Connellsville Senior Center to learn more about the Iron Horse Bridge Park project.
“We wanted to see how we can use the railroad bridge at Martins (Plaza) as not only a crossing, but a tourist destination,” Dunn said.
The railroad bridge and trestle, said Dunn, spans from that point along the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) in Connellsville across the Youghiogheny River to Connellsville Township.
The plan is to transform the deck of the railroad bridge to an area to attract cyclists and pedestrians off of the GAP to a space that could include amenities such as serpentine benches, bistro tables and chairs, LED solar-powered accent lights and catenary lights, bench seating and a trellis structure, where vines and vegetation can spread.
The project will also include urban loop trails that extend into the city and the township.
“This is going to be a very big deal,” said Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln, who added that once the trail system is eventually connected to the Coal and Coke Trail in Scottdale as well as the Sheepskin Trail, Connellsville will become the Breezewood of the trail system. “Start preparing. You’re never going to believe the impact these bikers are going to do for your town.”
Connellsville Township Supervisor Todd Miner said that while the township doesn’t have much in terms of tourism, he believes the completion of the Iron Horse Bridge Park will help the township grow.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity,” Miner said. “I can’t wait for it to happen.”
Those involved with the project including the two municipalities, the county and Fay-Penn Economic Development Council. Kimley-Horn: Planning and Design Engineering Consultants of Indiana is working with Wheeling & Lake Erie Railroad, which has a long-term lease of the railroad bridge.
“What we’re proposing tonight is a planning grant,” Dunn said. “Everything up here is conceptual; you will be included, should we get this grant, in the planning process and will have more meetings like this.”
Luau Kuhns, the executive director of Fay-Penn, said they’re seeking funding for the projects through a U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
“This RAISE program has $750 million for rural areas, and I can tell you they don’t often receive applications that will be of this caliber,” Kuhns said.
Ken Remenschneider, landscape architect with Kimley-Horn, said his company has been successful in securing the grants. He added that the Iron Horse Bridge Park project scores very high on the metrics used to evaluate grant applications.
Remenschneider said the planning grant application for $2 million is due Feb. 28 with a decision to be made in June, and the construction grant application is due by the end of February 2024. Implementation and construction funding can reach $25 million.
“And we’re going to do our darnedest in the planning grant to justify $25 million for Connellsville,” Remenschneider said.
Dunn added that if awarded the grants, the city and the county won’t have to contribute any money, as it comes with a zero match.
Remenschneider said the park’s completion, coupled with the amenities Connellsville already has and the potential of the Sheepskin Trail, would make Connellsville nationally recognized.
The GAP alone, he said, has an annual impact of $120 million along the GAP corridor and annually attracts over a million tourists from all 50 states and 35 countries.
“The economic impact is real,” Remenschneider said. “You’ll see a big boost in economic activity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.