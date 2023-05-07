The public can view plans and offer comment on an Interstate 70 improvement project from Bentleyville to the Belle Vernon Bridge on Thursday, May 18 at the Mon Valley Career and Technology Center.
Public hearing scheduled for I-70 project from Belle Vernon to Bentleyville
