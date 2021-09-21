Public input is being sought for the proposed rehabilitation of a historic Brownsville bridge.
On Oct. 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives with the state Department of Transportation will be on hand at Snowden Square in Brownsville to explain the proposed Dunlap Creek Bridge Rehabilitation Project.
Built in 1839, the Dunlap Creek Bridge (Cast Iron Bridge) was the first cast iron metal arch bridge built in the U.S.
The proposed project will rehabilitate the bridge to maintain its historic significance while constructing a new pedestrian bridge upstream.
Gary Ferrari, a project manager with PennDOT, said the nearly 200-year-old bridge was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and carried the former National Road over Dunlap Creek.
“The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in addition to being a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark,” Ferrari said.
Norma Ryan, a board member with the Brownsville Area Revitalization Corporation (BARC), said she conducts tours of the town and while people are impressed about going over the bridge, some don’t know about its history.
“We also have had tourists who have read about this bridge and come to town looking for it,” she said. “The bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places and has received many awards including the ASM award that was also bestowed on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and the Statue of Liberty.”
Ferrari said he’s anticipating a good turnout for the meeting, which will offer the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.
“With all of the renovations and improvements to the area, there is a lot of interest in the revitalization of the historic district where the bridge is located,” he said.
Ryan said historians in Brownsville are pleased that the bridge is being maintained by PennDOT.
“At this point there have been no controversies over the bridge rehabilitation,” Ferrari said. “We have worked closely with consulting parties and local officials to avoid any adverse effects to the bridge with the rehabilitation and the historic district.”
Ferrari said, at this time, the project’s tentative start date is April 2024, with completion anticipated in November 2024.
“Once environmental clearance is approved, we will take a closer look at the schedule and hopefully be able to move the start date to the 2023 construction season,” he said.
Ferrari added that the preliminary engineering estimate is between $6 million and $7.5 million.
The public meeting will be held at the Snowden Square Amphitheater, across from Iron Bridge Crossing, at 5 Market Street, Brownsville. In event of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved inside the Iron Bridge Crossing Building.
Anyone who needs additional information can contact Ferrari at 724-439-7156 or by email at gferrari@pa.gov prior to the meeting.
