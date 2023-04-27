Melanie Ostrander

Mike Jones

Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander stands in the commissioners meeting room where the public will be able to view live video streaming on an 80-inch television showing elections workers tabulating the votes during the May 16 primary.

 Mike Jones

A public viewing area will be set up for people who want to watch in real-time as Washington County elections workers tabulate votes during next month’s primary.

