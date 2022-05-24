Twenty-four four-legged bundles of joy ranging in age from 4 years to three weeks were rescued from a hoarding situation in Greene County last week and are looking for “fur-ever” homes.
The dogs – believed to be mixes of Jack Russell terrier, pug, beagle or Chihuahua – were moved Wednesday from a residence in Cumberland Township to the Humane Society of Greene County after the humane society received a tip that the animals were in danger.
“I got a phone call from a gal who was a family member. She was concerned because somebody in their family was going to come and shoot them all. She was told that he was going to come out and put a bullet in each one of the dog’s heads,” said Shannon Cagle, humane officer for the Humane Society of Greene County. “I responded immediately.”
Cagle and a Cumberland County police officer arrived at the residence, which was unsanitary, Cagle said. The house was dirtied in urine and feces, and packs of dogs – none spayed or neutered, and all unlicensed – scattered upon the officers’ arrival.
“The owner was very cooperative with me,” Cagle said. “She got overwhelmed with the conditions. She was willing to surrender.”
Two humane society employees assisted Cagle in relocating the dogs to the humane society, where the animals were cleaned, tested for heart and Lyme disease, and brought up to date on their shots. Several of the puppies are being treated for Lyme disease.
Bite marks on some of the younger pups indicate older dogs fought puppies for food, Cagle said.
“I don’t want to say they weren’t in a loving environment. I think (the owners) just had too many to love on each one individually. The small (puppies) didn’t have attachment just yet,” she said.
Though underfed and under-loved, the puppies are lively and affectionate. Tiny Patrick and Priscilla, the youngest of the bunch, are still nursing from their mother.
A litter of 7-week-old puppies – brindled females named Petunia, Piper, Pippy and one boy, a black pup called Pluto – are rambunctious with one another and thirsty for the limelight. When Cagle lets them out of their crate, the siblings zip around the room, stopping at other kennels to greet their older sibs and engage with humane society employees.
“The puppies are play-fighting and just kind of learning how to interact,” Cagle said.
Humane society employees are working to socialize the older dogs, whose ages range from one-and-a-half to 4 years old.
“Our goal is always to find the most wonderful home in the world for every single puppy,” said Jane Gapen, director of the humane society.
She noted that 10 dogs remain in the home. Once those rescued have been adopted, the humane society can bring the rest of them to safety.
“It’s teamwork,” said Cagle. “We take pride in our work and the care of these animals. The goal is go get them healthy and get them adopted.”
Those interested in adopting one of the dogs are encouraged to complete an application online at https://greenepet.org/.
With the addition of 24 dogs and counting to its campus, the humane society is also in need of monetary donations. Donations of dog food – Pedigree or Purina dry, preferably – are also appreciated.
Monetary donations can be made on the humane society’s web site https://greenepet.org/donations/, and donations of dog food may be dropped off to the HGSC between noon and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.