A quilt with the design of an American Eagle flying in front of mountains with the American flag on them was wrapped around the shoulders of Denise McCormick on July 15 as an award and gift of gratitude for her years of service for her country.
McCormick, a veteran who served in the military for 31 years, was presented with the Quilt of Valor at Amedisys Hospice Care in the Uniontown Mall, where she works as a registered nurse.
“When she put the quilt on me and read what the quilt stood for, it was really like getting a huge hug for decades of work,” the Fairchance woman said.
Quilts of Valor is a nonprofit organization that awards handmade quilts to service members or veterans who have been touched by war.
Within her 31 years of service in the Army, McCormick served as a medic and then, after attending nursing school at the University of Maryland, joined the Army Nurse Corps, working as a psychiatric nurse. She retired in 2004 as an Army nurse.
While serving as a psychiatric nurse, McCormick worked with those who served in the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. She worked in psychiatric units treating and caring for soldiers who were affected by war. Today, she continues to work with veterans who are under her care in the course of her work at Amedisys.
Jerry Stiner, of Merrittstown, volunteers for the Quilts of Valor organization and makes and awards the quilts in the Fayette County area. Stiner, who created McCormick’s quilt, said each part of the quilt represents aspects of support and love.
“The top represents community and the individuals who have contributed to it. The batting brings warmth, comfort, peace and healing to you. The backing is the strength that supports the other layers, as you were supported by your family, community and nation. And each stitch that holds the layers together represent love and gratitude,” Stiner explained.
McCormick said she didn’t know about Quilts of Valor until one of the Amedisys Hospice patients received one within the past year. Then, she and her sister looked into it, and her sister nominated her for a quilt.
Deborah Gresh, Hospice Business Office manager for Amedisys, said McCormick is dedicated to helping others and deserved the quilt for passionately serving the country in her field.
“She is extraordinary in the field of nursing and passionate with our patients and their families,” Gresh said. “Everything that she does is from the heart. She is just very generous in her time and her giving to others. She always goes the extra mile.”
Gresh said they were honored to have the presentation occur at their care center at McCormick’s request. McCormick said she believes her service in the military gave her the skills she now uses to help hospice patients and their families, especially veterans. As the care center takes part in the We Honor Veterans program, McCormick said she wanted to have the ceremony at the center to support that program and receive the honor where she serves the community.
“It’s a culmination of my career,” she said. “It summarized many ‘thank you’s’ from everybody who has touched my life over the years, through the military and through veterans like myself.”
To learn more about Quilts of Valor, volunteer or nominate a service member or veteran for the award, visit qovf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.