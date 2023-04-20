Annual Quilt Show to take place at upcoming Maple Festival in Meyersdale.
Quilt show to take place during annual Maple Festival
- MARK HOFMANN
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:55 PM
Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:55 PM
Annual Quilt Show to take place at upcoming Maple Festival in Meyersdale.
Since its establishment in 1976, the Annual Quilt Show has been a popular annual attraction for many.
Visitors will not want to miss seeing the beautiful displays of hand-quilted and machine-quilted, traditional and modern quilts, wall hangings, home decorating/accessories and much more.
The event will take place at the Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 202 Main Street, Meyersdale, during the annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival.
The Quilt Show and the Quilt Boutique are open to the public throughout the Festival on the following dates: April 22 to 23 and April 26 to 30.
For more information on the festival, visit www.pamaplefestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.