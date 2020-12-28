A Washington Township, Fayette County police officer has sued, claiming she was subjected to race and gender discrimination on the job.
The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Christina Good of Allegheny County named the township as the sole defendant.
Good has been employed with the township police department since August 2018, and currently holds the position of corporal.
The lawsuit alleged that throughout her employment, Good’s supervisor has repeatedly followed her while she was on duty in her patrol car.
Because the supervisor didn’t subject any other police officers to that behavior, Good contended she was followed because she is a black woman. The suit also alleged white, male counterparts were treated differently than she was, all weapons were removed from her patrol vehicle and the GPS tracking device on her patrol car was regularly activated.
Good was appointed the department’s acting lieutenant in November 2019, when she was pregnant, her attorney, Joel Sansone wrote. She was removed from the post two moths later, and the position was offered to a male subordinate member of the department. The suit alleged there was no reason given for the change.
According to the lawsuit, Good was more educated and qualified than her male co-worker, and has the highest level of education of any other law enforcement officer in the township with a master’s degree in criminology.
Because of the alleged actions of the township, Sansone contended that Good has experienced pain, suffering and damage to her reputation.
Good is seeking judgement that the township’s actions were unlawful and a violation of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and seeking back pay and other lost benefits, compensatory and punitive damages and legal fees.
