Greene County Conservation District and Waynesburg Borough will hold the first of several rain barrel workshops April 29.
The free one-hour workshop will start at 6 p.m. and is open to all Greene County residents.
The workshop will be held at the borough maintenance yard, located on East First Street, around the corner from College Field. Social distancing guidelines will be observed for the safety of staff and workshop participants. Masks will be required while indoors.
Participants in the workshop will construct their own rain barrel from materials provided by the Conservation District.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Conservation District at 724-852-5278, or email Jared Zinn at jzinn@co.greene.pa.us.
Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. (PACD) through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information about PACD, visit www.pacd.org.
