Umbrellas and masks were on full display during the 87th annual pilgrimage at Mount St. Macrina, but neither didn't stop many from attending and making it an ongoing family affair.
"We are going along with the schedule," said Sister Barbara Jean Mihalchick at Mount St. Macrina and with the Sisters of the Order of Saint Basil the Great.
Rain fell on and off throughout the day. Still, Mihalchick said she was very grateful to see how many came from near and far to participate in the annual pilgrimage, with this year's theme being Mother of Perpetual Help, Our Great Protectress.
Pilgrims came from all parts of Pennsylvania as well as other states like New Jersey, New York, Florida, Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Michigan.
Even though travelers came from different states to attend, Mihalchick said they were expecting a light attendance with COVID-19 fears and the weather being possible factors preventing many from attending. The event typically draws between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors.
Last year, the pilgrimage was canceled because of pandemic restrictions, but the organizers made it a journey of the heart rather than a journey of feet and virtually presented services and Mass online. This year, they had services both in-person and online.
Mihalchick was able to see some of the virtual services on someone's phone and said it looked good.
She added that, since last year, people have been begging for the pilgrimage to return as an in-person event.
"We're very grateful for people supporting us by coming here," she said.
One of them is Frank Hanigosky, formerly of Footdale and now a resident of Twinsburg, Ohio.
He was in attendance with his wife, Joyce, and his two adult daughters.
"I like the religion, and I like the way they keep the place up, and I like the way they have the liturgies and the rest of the things that are here," he said.
Hanigosky was born the year before the pilgrimage started and attended the first pilgrimage and had made the trip every year since, even after he moved to Ohio about 60 years ago.
He only missed one pilgrimage, and that was in 2020, which he said was disappointing, but he was happy to be back.
Hanigosky's daughters said their parents would always take them to the pilgrimage; it's been a family tradition with the family having their favorite spots like where the water was blessed, visiting Hanigosky's parents who are buried in the cemetery and eating cookies and other foods.
"We're very grateful we can be here," Joyce Hanigosky said.
Also grateful were three cousins who have been long-time visitors from around the Pittsburgh area.
Mary Lou Warhola-Simpson, of Munhall, had been coming to the pilgrimage since she was a child with her parents, who are now buried in the cemetery.
"This is just a renewal and a wonderful experience," Warhola-Simpson said. "It's a prayerful place, peaceful and we get to visit relatives from all around."
Michael Lemak of Pittsburgh's North Side said because of their parents and grandparents and other family members, the pilgrimage is a place where he feels a connection to them.
"Peace is the feeling you get," he said.
Debbie Smith of South Park said she remembered her mother saying when they were babies, their mothers would take them to the Mother House, where the sisters warmed their baby bottles.
"We got to see people from out church because everyone would come up and meet up with relatives," Smith said.
The annual pilgrimage ran this year on Sunday and Monday.
