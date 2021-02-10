An oil and gas operator agreed to pay a $300,000 civil penalty for an abandoned well in Fayette County.
On Wednesday, officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said they assessed a $294,000 penalty to Range Resources - Appalachia, LLC on Jan. 7 for violations of the 2012 Oil and Gas Act.
Range Resources applied for inactive status for its Shirocky No. 1 well, located in Fayette County, on Sept. 29, 2017. The company indicated in the application that the well would return to production at a future date.
However, interoffice communication at the company stated the well had no viable future use.
DEP stated that the well was ineligible for inactive well status because it had no viable future use. Rather, it should have been classified as abandoned well and subsequently plugged.
According to the DEP, unplugged abandoned wells can be an extreme hazard to the health and safety of people and the environment as leaking wells can contribute to air, water and soil contamination.
“It’s the law: inactive wells need to be viable for future use. If wells are not viable for future use, then they should be classified as abandoned wells and are required to be plugged,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP is committed to ensuring the safety and health of all Pennsylvanians and will continue to enforce violations of the commonwealth’s environmental protection laws.”
The DEP received Range Resources’ payment for the violation on Jan. 8, and that money will be used for a DEP program to plug orphan wells that have no responsible operator and that pose risks to public safety and the environment.
