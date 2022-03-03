Benjamin Franklin Elementary-Middle School was one of many across the country that celebrated Read Across America Day with students.
First-grade teachers Jackie Lukachick and Lena Hager shared “The Book With No Pictures” with their students. As the title suggests, the book has no illustrations, and asks children to paint funny mental pictures and say made-up words.
The classes drew silly pictures of the creative words to display.
