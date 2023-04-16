Over the last couple of months, a local JROTC has collected over 7,000 children’s books to donate to hospitals, churches and day care facilities.
The collection, conducted through Books of Hope, was the 2023 service learning project for the Albert Gallatin Area JROTC.
“We started collecting books in late February of this year, and we have collected all kinds of children’s books ranging from pre-school level to about fifth grade,” said Hannah Brumley, the Battalion S5 with AG’s JROTC. “Our goal in mind when we first started this was to collect as many books as possible and donate them to hospitals, churches and day cares to put a smile on the childrens’ faces.”
Brumley said the group met with a representative from Books of Hope, and with help from the high school’s Interact Club, made over 30 donation boxes.
“We took them to all of the schools in the Albert Gallatin district plus the administration building,” Brumley said.
Seven hospitals and medical buildings, day care centers and churches in Fayette County, and a few in Allegheny County, will be recipients of the 7,000 books donated by students, faculty, staff and community members.
“We were shocked with the amount of books that came in from all of the different locations, but we were also really grateful for all of them,” Brumley said, noting they will begin distributing the books next week.
Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Landen Heeter, who’s the JROTC cadet battalion commander, said hospitalized children often need something to help them escape what could be a scary situation.
“This will help open their imagination and get away from it a little bit,” Heeder said.
Cadet Kaleb Clark said, in choosing the project, the groups recognized that the books available to hospitalized children or those in day care may not be in the best condition because they are so often used. The books that were donated will help to fix that.
While the project was a big undertaking, Clark said, he’s hopeful their efforts will reinforce to the children just how cared for they are.
“It’s worth all that time just knowing they might see it was worth it,” Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.