Under recent legislation for the 2020 calendar year, the City of Uniontown has extended the discount period for the real estate taxes of residents and businesses until August 31.
A press release from the Uniontown City Treasurer’s office stated, “In addition to saving you money on your real estate taxes, your prompt payment of this discount amount will help the City continue to operate to serve its residents/businesses.”
The release also said that if you have already setup to do the City Real Estate Payment Plan and the treasurer’s office received your first and second payment by April 30, your payments are still due on May 31 and June 30.
“We are very appreciative to our Residents/Businesses and we hope this will help you as we move forward. We hope this will help the citizens of Uniontown cope with this epidemic. And we hope that everyone stays safe,” the release said.
If you have any questions and /or concerns please contact the treasurer’s office at 724-430-2905.
