Fayette recount

Mike Jones

Elections staffers conduct the recount Monday of six precincts in the Fayette County commissioners race from the GOP primary as one of the candidates, Jon Marietta, observes on the far left with two of his representatives.

 Mike Jones

The Fayette County Elections Bureau completed its hand recount of six precincts’ worth of primary ballots in Fayette County’s Republican commissioner race with only one discrepancy found.

