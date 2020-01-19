The path to recovery for women battling addiction to drugs or alcohol in the area will now go through the Mon Valley.
On Saturday, the Charleroi-based Club Serenity Inc. opened its first recovery house in Monessen.
One of the biggest risks to someone in long-term substance abuse recovery is finding a safe and healthy place to live. Often recovering addicts that go back to the environment they lived in before fall right back into the bad habits of the past that led to their addiction, said Club Serenity president Mark St. Cyr.
“There are programs out there. There is hope,” said St. Cyr, who has been in recovery since 2007.
The volunteer organization, established in Charleroi in 1992, provides space for anonymous groups to support one another in getting off drugs and alcohol and sees 300 to 400 people walk through its doors every week. Those who choose to move forward are introduced to 12-step recovery meetings, along with substance-free fellowship and recreational activities.
Recovery houses or residences are sober, safe and healthy living environments that promote recovery and other associated problems, along with peer-to-peer recovery support.
The organization has been working with the Westmoreland Drug & Alcohol Commission to remodel 17 McKee Ave. into a recovery house.
“Too many individuals return to an unhealthy living arrangement, which ultimately can lead to relapse,” said Colleen Hughes, executive director of the commission. “WeDAC and the Mon Valley Opioid Coalition believed there was a need in the Mon Valley to establish a safe and health recovery residence.”
Other housing is available in New Kensington and Greensburg.
Funding helped support renovations and furnishings, but residents will sustain the home through rent payments of about $450 per month. Residents will be required to secure employment and will be encouraged to make other life-altering plans like going back to school or undergoing training for new careers.
To show the community, members of WeDAC and Club Serenity held an open house on Saturday, which featured refreshments and tours of the new home.
The home features several bedrooms with space for five residents, including a step-down unit, handicapped bedroom, a separate area for the house manager, along with a living room, upstairs full bathroom, downstairs handicapped bathroom, kitchen, and laundry facilities.
At the open house, one attendee commented, “I have a nice house but this is a really nice house.”
Mindi McCloy, executive secretary at Club Serenity, took that as a compliment as she helped decorate the two-story home.
The house - and the open house - is very important, according to St. Cyr. Substance abuse doesn’t just affect one person, he explained. It affects that person’s spouse and children, mother and father, grandmother and grandfather, siblings, along with key members of the community, like firefighters, police, paramedics and more. This can help recovering addicts once again rejoin as contributing members of society.
“For every person we help, a whole community will be put at ease,” he said. “They will not have that fear of getting that call that someone they know and love has overdosed.”
That’s another reason why having the open house was important, added St. Cyr.
“We need to have this to show the public that people do recover from substance abuse and also to help with the stigma it causes.”
