Earth Day serves as a reminder to people to keep beautiful natural spaces free of trash and ensure they aren’t part of the problem of littering and landfills.
Events in Fayette County Thursday celebrated some of the efforts being made to take care of these natural spaces, including discouraging littering and encouraging recycling.
Fayette County officials gathered in the new Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center at 105 Romeo Lane in Uniontown to celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting. The facility will offer a self-serve, drive-through option for residents to bring both traditional and hard-to-recycle items for drop-off.
Fayette County’s recycling program has expanded over the past couple years, as recycling coordinator Sheila Shea implemented plans to revamp the program. Last year, 20 recycling bins were placed throughout the county at various schools and municipal buildings, purchased through a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection. This year, 14 more were added.
“We’re trying to make recycling available in all 42 municipalities so that everyone has the option to recycle and help us reduce the waste that ends up in our landfills,” Shea said. “The positive feedback and support I’ve received from residents thus far has been overwhelming. Everyone is so excited that Fayette County is expanding its recycling options.”
Fayette County’s recycling program recently became part of a study on rural recycling by Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Jennifer Haney of Bloomsburg’s Department of Environmental, Geographical and Geological Sciences said the study is the first of its kind conducted in Pennsylvania, putting Fayette County at the forefront of the state’s recycling industry.
“The results will direct policymakers to the growing challenges faced by rural communities and municipalities and propose solutions for improving access to and funding of recycling programs in the state,” Haney said.
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites, who founded the county’s recycling program, said Fayette will serve as an example for other counties in Pennsylvania and said residents should be proud of how it has progressed to the forefront over the past few years.
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania State Police and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful also spoke Thursday at the PennDOT District 12 office in Uniontown about the importance of not littering and the consequences violators face.
Bill Kovach, PennDOT District 12 executive director, said more than $400,000 was spent in the past year to pick up litter in the district. That number raises to well over $4 million statewide. If more people become vigilant and stop littering, he said those resources can be used in other ways beneficial to the county.
One way they are discouraging littering is through designating roads as litter enforcement corridors, which increase penalties for litter violations in those areas. State police trooper Melinda Bondarenka explained that they hope the designations and increased penalties will reduce littering and the amount of resources necessary for cleaning it up.
For the first offense, offenders not only pay a fine, but also must pick up litter or trash from five to 30 hours. For second and subsequent offenses, the service hours increase to 30 to 100 hours as an optional addition to the fine.
Those fines are doubled within litter enforcement corridors and tripled for commercial businesses that deposit waste or litter in a litter enforcement corridor.
The risks of littering extend further than making roadsides look less beautiful. Bondarenka said it can cause accidents as well.
“One piece of litter can cause a motor vehicle crash and can cause people to get injured who are near the road removing that trash,” she said.
In addition, trash left in the area has an economic impact in the county, as Fayette County is a popular tourism area.
“A lot of our economic development in this commonwealth is based upon tourism and outdoor activity, and the amount of litter that we see detracts away from the natural beauty across the commonwealth,” said Andrew Tubbs, vice president of external and customer affairs at Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and board member of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
“The very best solution for litter in Pennsylvania,” Kovach added, “is simply for people to stop littering.”
