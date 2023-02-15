New Bins announced

Submitted photo

The Fayette County Recycling Program announced that Keep Fayette Green recycling bins will be placed at all Albert Gallatin School District elementary schools. Pictured at Smithfield Elementary School are, from left, German Township Supervisor L.C. Otto, Albert Gallatin Superintendent Chris Pegg, German Township Supervisor Steve Clark and Fayette County Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea.

 Submitted photo

New outdoor recycling bins will be placed at all elementary schools in the Albert Gallatin Area School District, thanks to a state grant.

