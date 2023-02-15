New outdoor recycling bins will be placed at all elementary schools in the Albert Gallatin Area School District, thanks to a state grant.
The Fayette County Recycling Program announced earlier this week that it is working with the district and German Township supervisors to place new “Keep Fayette County Green” bins at the schools.
“We’re excited to expand the program here and start offering it at all our elementaries,” said Albert Gallatin Superintendent Christopher Pegg.
On Tuesday, the Fayette County Commissioners agreed to place on Thursday’s voting meeting agenda a motion to ratify the advertisement for bids to purchase the additional bins.
The bins will be purchased as part of a $149,400 grant awarded to German Township by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s 902 Municipal Recycling Program.
While Smithfield Elementary was among the first to receive recycling bins through the recycling program in 2020, A.L. Wilson, Friendship Hill, George J. Plava and Masontown elementary will soon follow suit.
Pegg said the bin at Smithfield Elementary has been successful with teachers, cafeteria and custodial staff using it regularly.
“Hopefully we can expand to the middle and high schools, once we find places for the bins,” Pegg said. “It means a lot to me, personally, because my household recycles. We do the same in our business office and use the community bins.”
Fayette County Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea said the Pennsylvania Resources Council, which regularly partners with the county, will offer classroom programs for Albert Gallatin students in fourth through sixth grade to help promote recycling.
“Schools have an obligation to look at waste as an expenditure, and that can be reduced through recycling and reusing materials,” she said, adding that school waste is approximately 80% recyclable, so schools make a huge impact when they make the commitment to reduce waste. “It’s exciting that the county, township and school district have committed to working together to reduce what goes into our landfills.”
The grant funding will allow for the purchase of up to nine bins, and any remaining bins after placement in the school district will be used to fulfill the county’s community waiting list.
Shea said the bins are expected to be at the remaining elementary schools before the end of the school year.
“When it comes to being environmentally conscious, it takes all of us. We have to be a team,” Shea said. “We all have to contribute and educating our youth is where we have to start because we’re preserving our future for them and the generations to come.”
Along with the school district receiving the bins, a portion of the grant will also be used to purchase a Caterpillar skid steer for their township compost site, which was the original inspiration for seeking the grant funding.
“German Township applied for grant and partnered with Fayette County Recycling program to bring recycling education and convenience to students of the Albert Gallatin Schools,” Shea said.
Supervisors L.C. Otto and Steve Clark said working regularly with the county recycling program showed them the potential for a bigger environmental impact.
“We wanted to expand recycling in our community, along with education and outreach,” Otto said.
“The landfill is in our township, and increased recycling will keep it from filling up as quickly,” Clark said.
In addition to the new bins and skid steer, German Township will use $20,000 toward recycling education.
“The earlier you get these kids to start recycling, the better the chances that they’ll continue to do it as adults,” Clark said. “If we reach them now, they’ll go home to their parents and ask them to start recycling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.