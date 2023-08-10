The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is seeking blood donations amid a shortfall in the summer months.
The nonprofit issued a press release Tuesday, stating the organization is short about 25,000 blood donations for the first two months of summer.
“By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels,” the release states.
The Red Cross is especially looking for type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org. In Washington County, the Red Cross is holding blood drives on Aug. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 451 Racetrack Road, and Aug. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 4000 Horizon Vue Drive, Canonsburg.
There are also blood drives planned in Fayette County. Appointments are still available for the Aug. 16 drive at the American Legion Lafayette Post 51 at 508 E. Main St., Uniontown. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another blood drive is planned for the same date at Masontown Brethren Church at 110 W. Church Ave., Masontown. It will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.