With a hurricane and a derecho wreaking havoc on different parts of the country, three individuals from Fayette County are volunteering with the Red Cross to make a difference.
“Our organization is fortunate to have so many who are willing to give and give,” said Tessie Amaranto, executive director with the American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge, which serves 650,000 people in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. “I’m so proud of them.”
Amaranto is also proud of three volunteers from Fayette County willing to help out in their hometowns or across the country.
Because of confidentiality issues, Amaranto said she could not disclose the names of the volunteers.
The first is a man from Connellsville who was deployed two weeks ago to Iowa for derecho relief, and is working as a shelter supervisor.
On Aug. 10 and 11, a derecho, which is a straight-line wind storm with winds reaching 130 mph, caused widespread destruction in Iowa and Illinois.
The man, said Amaranto, has been a volunteer for two years. The derecho relief is his second deployment, and he’s eager to go on another deployment when he returns this weekend.
“He couldn’t be prouder of helping people,” Amaranto said.
While those feelings never change at the Red Cross, Amaranto said the COVID-19 pandemic has altered their procedures including having fewer people deployed than in previous years.
With that came “virtual deployments” that included two volunteers from Hopwood.
One of the women from Hopwood has been virtually deployed to Iowa where she gets referrals and emails from caseworkers and specializes in mental-health needs, so she can talk to families, Red Cross staff and volunteers if they need to speak to her about things they’ve seen or experienced.
That volunteer, said Amaranto, has helped out with the Red Cross for over 25 years and had too many deployments to count, including responding to a deadly crash that killed several people on the Pennsylvania Turnpike earlier this year.
“[The volunteers] were there with their families all night long and wouldn’t leave until those families were back to their home state,” Amaranto said. “I was so touched by the gift given to those people who were suffering.”
The other volunteer from Hopwood will be doing casework virtually for residents impacted by Hurricane Laura; that individual has been a volunteer for three years and this is her first deployment.
“She will spend time talking to clients that were impacted and will work to help them out,” Amaranto said.
For more information on the Red Cross and the services they offer, visit www.redcross.org.
