Redstone Township has received a $13.72 million federal grant to provide vital sewer upgrades to nearly 500 homes.
Grant money came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to construct sewer lines, four pump stations and expansions to the township’s existing sewage treatment plant to serve approximately 460 homes, according to state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township.
“These sewer upgrades will truly make a difference in the quality of life for Redstone Township residents,” Snyder said. “I fully support these vital investments in our community and am pleased my office was able to assist the township in these efforts.”
“These sewer improvements have been a long time coming to our township, and Representative Snyder and her office helped us from the very beginning,” said Mike Cetera, Redstone Township supervisor. “This is great news for our community, and this project will provide much-needed infrastructure to more of our residents.”
Snyder said the township is working with Uniontown-based K2 Engineering on the project, which will provide sewer service to the following communities within Redstone Township: Filbert, Orient, Tower Hill, Thompson, Fairbank and Herbert.
