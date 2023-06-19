Redstone Township police filed charges against a man accused of assaulting and threatening his wife.
Monday, June 19, 2023 2:31 AM
Matthew Robley Kiscaden, 47, of Redstone Township faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault and strangulation.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim contacted 911 on Thursday and said her Kiscaden beat her and tied her up earlier in the week.
The woman told police that at about 4 p.m. Tuesday Kiscaden began to yell at her and tied her ankles together. He allegedly threatened to kill her, and said he wanted to “extract information” from her.
According to the complaint, the following day Kiscaden punched and choked the woman.
Kiscaden was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Michael Defino, who sent him to the Fayette County jail on $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. July 3.
