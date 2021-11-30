Charges have been filed against a Redstone Township woman who allegedly used a Taser on her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.
Lauren Allyson Baughman, 21, was charged with harassment, possession of an incapacitation device and using an incapacitation device. She was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. on Thurday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police responded to Hunters Ridge around 8:08 a.m. Thursday for a report of domestic dispute.
Police separated Baughman and her boyfriend, Emmett Tyrone Curry, to conduct interviews.
Police said Baughman told them she was involved in an argument with Curry that turned physical. She reportedly told police she used the Taser because he pushed her into a mirror.
Curry told police that he was in the bedroom when Baughman came in yelling at him because he went out the night before. He told police she pushed him, and then used the Taser on him multiple times.
Police did not see any markings on Curry’s skin, they did observe bruising around his collar bone area as well as several red scratch marks on Baughman’s upper chest area.
Baughman is currently free on $7,500 unsecured bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14.
Curry was charged with summary harassment and is free on $5,000 unsecured bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled at the same date and time.
