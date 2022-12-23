The arctic blast that is bringing frigid temperatures coupled with snow and ice is prompting a run on salt and other winter supplies at local hardware stores.
Kim Essig, manager at the Brownsville Ace Hardware, said they began seeing customers arrive in droves Wednesday after weather reports showed snow and bone-chilling temperatures would be arriving this morning.
“I’ve had people come in wanting pallets of (salt), especially businesses,” Essig said. “We’re able to keep up with demand, but you never know with supply chain issues.”
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is predicting an inch or two of snow to accumulate through the weekend, with possibly higher amounts in the ridges. But more concerning is how temperatures are expected to plummet into single digits today with gusting winds that could bring a wind chill of -25 degrees.
“With cold temp and strong winds, the wind chill becomes a concern,” said Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Pittsburgh. “It will be cold and blustery after this front passes.”
In addition to ice melt and salt, Essig said they’ve seen an uptick in people looking for winterization supplies to prep their homes for the bitter cold weather. She said they’ve sold self-sealing insulation kits for pipes, along with heated tape to keep pipes from freezing.
“Typically, we do have more snow (by this time of year) and it’s been so mild up until now, no one has cared,” she said. “But now they’ll all flock in.”
With the blast of bitter temperatures and whipping winds forecast over the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water Company reminded customers to take the proper steps to prevent frozen and damaged pipes. In addition to insulating pipes, homeowners should allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep them from freezing and open cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer room temperatures.
“Preparation and prevention can help avoid frozen pipes that can burst and result in costly household damages,” said Jim Runzer, vice president of operations PAWC. “Taking measures now can safeguard your plumbing against the threat of freezes and breaks.”
Those freezing temperatures could also cause icy road conditions this morning as the rain overnight turns to snow. Fullerton cautioned drivers who are commuting to work to take their time and be prepared for poor weather conditions.
“We’re worried about flash freeze concern as that front crosses,” Fullerton said. “If you do have to travel (Friday morning), please be mindful of that threat.”
Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, added that people who are traveling for the holidays should be careful and pay attention to the weather forecast before leaving home.
“We can’t control the weather, but we each can control how informed and prepared we are, so that we can make decisions that keep our loved ones safe,” Padfield said.
Staff writer Karen Mansfield contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.