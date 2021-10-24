A horror-movie-hosting show has found a new home on CUTV and other area stations, bringing “Dead and Buried Treasures” into even more homes around the region.
“It’s really an incredible opportunity,” said Erik Sprowls, creator of “Dead and Buried Treasures.” “Being on the new station is another chapter in expanding.”
Sprowls plays the character and host “Captain Calico Drake,” presenting classic and sometimes forgotten horror and science-fiction films. The captain, along with a host of others, interact in skits before, during and after each movie, telling their own ongoing story.
The show was formerly shown on FCTV in Uniontown, but the station dropped the show, Sprowls said.
“It was okay because, in the end, we parted ways and ended up with bigger opportunities by getting directly involved with California University Television,” he said. “[CUTV] Station Director Gary Smith has been amazing … by allowing this wonderful opportunity, and we actually got our Fayette county audience back. It’s like we didn’t miss a beat.”
CUTV airs in both Fayette and Washington counties.
The show also airs on BPTV in Bethel Park, PCTV in downtown Pittsburgh, MCATV in Moon Township, and streams online on The Monster Channel and The Vortexx Horror Host Network. Shows also air on the “Dead and Buried Treasures” Facebook and YouTube pages.
With Halloween just around the corner, the Washington County native said the show is ready to celebrate, taking on the horror movie classic “Night of the Living Dead,” with the actors paying a visit the movie’s museum in Evans City.
The Halloween special will also feature a crossover show with other horror show hosts from around the area including Jack Shadow of “Chiller Night Theater,” The Spooky Spectre from “Fright Night Theater” and the president of The Vortexx Network, Sluggo.
“Old movies can be fun to watch, but it’s even better when there’s a ‘show within a show’,” said Chris Pressley, who plays Jasper the Caretaker on “Dead and Buried Treasures.” “These horror hosts are breathing new life into these old movies and making them memorable again and adding new memories on top of them.”
The Halloween episode is currently airing on traditional television stations. It will stream on the show’s Facebook and YouTube channel on Halloween day.
But, said Sprowls, Halloween is a year-round affair for “Dead and Buried Treasures.”
“Horror host programs are important because they bring classic films to viewers who may not otherwise be exposed to these forms of entertainment in a world of thousands of streaming options,” agreed Mirabella the Mermaid actor Aleen Isley.
Last year, the show won the 2020 Greater Pittsburgh Community Media Award for best entertainment television show produced in Pittsburgh, which Sprowls said was an amazing achievement on a regional level.
This year, the show has been nominated for the Golden Turkey Award.
“It’s a national award they give to a horror host for being the best in the country,” Sprowls explained.
“It really is just an honor to be nominated because now you’re dealing with a national award committee and whatnot,” he said.
The winner gets to host a marathon of their own shows on The Vortexx Network, which will give out the award on Thanksgiving Day.
Leah Haas, also known as Calypso the Sea Goddess on the show, said a win could help “Dead and Buried Treasures” take off even more.
“Erik has had a vision for a show like this for many years and have put so much work into making it happen,” she said. “I am so happy that all his hard work and creativity is getting recognized.”
For a complete list of viewing options, a schedule and latest news, visit the “Dead and Buried Treasures” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.