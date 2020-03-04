The mid-Atlantic regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development came to Connellsville this week to hear updates on projects from local and county officials.
Joe DeFelice made the visit as part of a two-day tour through Southwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
He noted an emphasis on encouraging people to “graduate” from public housing, and stressed the importance of knowing individual communities.
“To date ... this is probably my 187th county (in the region) that I’ve been to,” he said. “In Pennsylvania we’ve been in something like in something like 63 of 67 counties in two and a half years.”
Andre Walters, deputy director of the Fayette County Housing Authority, reported on the impending demolition of Gibson Terrace in Connellsville.
“It’s lived its life,” he said of the complex that first opened up, he noted, in 1941. “There needs to be a better quality of life in that area.”
He said the complex harbors 142 units in a relatively small area.
Tom Marra, director of capital improvements for the FCHA, said about 60 units of residents have been relocated so far.
“Moving 142 families – families that don’t want to move out of there – is going to be difficult,” Walters said during the meeting.
Four newer buildings within the complex, Walters said, will remain. He hopes those buildings can be prepared to house residents in the future.
Walters also said he’d like to see more landlords in the county participate in the federal Section 8 program, which helps residents with lower income rent apartments.
“There’s a shortage of landlords” in the county who accept Section 8, Walters said.
Carol Staines, executive director of the Connellsville Housing Authority, also spoke during the meeting.
“We’re unique because we’re a small authority within the county,” she said.
Staines noted that the Connellsville Housing Authority oversees 200 public housing units, along with another 118 units – within Greenwood Heights Apartments – that are actually owned by the Connellsville Housing Authority.
“We have quite a few people who have purchased homes,” she noted at the meeting.
Michael Edwards, executive director of the Connellsville Redevelopment Authority, delivered wide-ranging remarks on the Great Allegheny Passage trail and other areas of recent work.
DeFelice listened to the reports and sometimes offered suggestions about federal programs that might provide assistance.
DeFelice also spoke about Opportunity Zones, part of a federal program started in 2017. The law gives tax benefits to investors that place unrealized capital gains into Opportunity Funds, which then invest in Opportunity Zones.
“One of the issues that I run into in Philadelphia – and I don’t know if it’s necessarily the issue here – is gentrification,” DeFelice said Wednesday. “As you get into your bigger urban centers, people worry about displacement and gentrification … But the way to avoid that is for you to be in the driver’s seat. Don’t hope the developer is going to do what you want them to do. You raise the funds. You become the developer yourself, and you can dictate what can go on in your community.”
