The deadline to register for the upcoming Fayette County Judicial Auction is Friday, June 10.
Pennsylvania law now requires all bidders to pre-register before tax sale auctions.
The 2022 Judicial Auction will take place Monday, June 27; a judicial auction is another name of a free-and-clear sale.
To register, go to the Tax Claim Bureau Office at the Fayette County Courthouse in Uniontown, or visit the Tax Claim page at www.FayetteCountyPA.org.
For more information, call Director Sarah Minnick at 724-430-1208 or visit www.fayettecountypa.org.
