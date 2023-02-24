The rehabilitation of an aging bridge in Connellsville next year is welcome news for the city.
The Officer McCray Robb Bridge, formerly known as the Crawford Avenue Bridge, between the city’s east and west sides, is targeted for $10 million to $15 million worth of work in 2024, according to the state Department of Transportation District 12 February progress report.
In addition to extensive repairs to the bridge, the project will create a shared-use path for safe pedestrian and bicycle access. The bridge deck will accommodate an 11-foot-wide vehicle lane, 14-foot-wide shared vehicle/bicycle lane, seven-foot-wide bike lane and six-foot-wide sidewalk.
“The replacement of the Officer McCray Robb Bridge is going to be a total game changer for our city,” said Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln, adding that it will be the gorgeous new centerpiece of Connellsville city. “The new bridge will be pedestrian- and biker-friendly, and most importantly will be replacing the current bridge that was built in 1954.”
The progress report states that the bridge is a critical component of the community, and the project will extend the life of the bridge to better suit community needs and improve safety.
The report added that the municipality benefits from a truly multi-modal transportation network, involving roads, passenger rail, waterways, the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) biking and walking trail and other bicycle and pedestrian pathways.
Further, Connellsville is viewed as a gateway to Ohiopyle State Park and the Laurel Highlands tourist areas via the GAP and the McCray Robb Bridge, the report notes, and tourism and outdoor recreation can greatly enhance the city’s economic vitality.
The 2024 start date is necessary due to the lead time needed to fabricate steel for the project.
Gary V. Ferrari Jr., PennDOT District 12 Project Manager, said the project is expected to last one construction season and should be completed in November 2024.
During construction, a 1.83-mile detour will reroute traffic to the Memorial Bridge to the north. Traffic control plans will be coordinated with local officials and other agencies such as police, fire, emergency services and the school district.
“The construction phase will most likely be a stressful time, but it will be all worth it once it’s completed,” Lincoln said.
