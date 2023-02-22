Dr. Phillip E. Reilly has announced his intention to stand for reelection as Fayette County coroner in the May primary as a Democrat.
Reilly draws upon 40-plus years of public service as elected coroner across multiple successive terms as well as a family practice physician concurrent with full-time emergency department physician practice.
“I am prompted by blessings of good health but even more so by my firm confidence in the knowledge, compassion, skills and dedication of the current entire coroner office staff,” Reilly said. “Especially, the team of death scene on-call deputies, each of whom serve with either multiple years of case-by-case experience and/or their own medical background as registered nurses or other volunteer public service positions. Such includes the current office manager, Denise Klink R.N.”
Born and raised in the Uniontown area, Dr. Reilly said he’s pledging his continued “service with compassion” to the families stunned by sudden unexpected death of a loved one – over 900 such calls per year, he said.
Reilly said that the surviving family members are often in significant need of guidance and assistance in the face of wholly new, unfamiliar and complicated challenges.
Reilly added that a coroner’s priority responsibility involves the prompt, accurate and complete death certificate, especially if a death certificate cannot be completed by any known family or caregiving physician for whatever reason.
“The mantle of death certificate responsibility thereby passes to the coroner – pending his evaluation and judgment and full cooperation with local and/or state police when needed as well as assessing the need for autopsy, toxicology, special diagnostics and consultants with varying degrees of competence,” Reilly said. “I would be appreciative and honored if the voters grant me the privilege to serve beyond 2023.”
