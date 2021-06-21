The 27th annual Relay For Life is returning to Fayette County this year with a modified in-person event.
Although the Relay For Life, a community-based fundraising and awareness-raising event for the American Cancer Society, is a year-round endeavor, last year’s event did not have people gather in person for the daylong activities.
However, a luminaria display was permitted to be set up at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, where a modified raffle was held with people driving through a display and have their photo taken, if they felt comfortable doing so.
Over $90,000 was raised last year, and organizers are happy to bring the event back this year and have it in person with a fundraising goal of $100,000.
In the past years, the relay has taken place with teams coming together, setting up tents, participating in activities at those tents, walking a track and gathering at night for the luminaria display; however, for this year, restrictions and uncertainties have prompted organizers to modify the event.
“We opted to have a shorter event, focusing on the reason we continue to relay – our cancer survivors and raising funds for the life-saving mission programs,” said Jen Baron, development manger with the American Cancer Society Northeast Region.
This year’s event will take place in the parking lot of the former Bon Ton store at Uniontown Mall on June 26 beginning with a car show benefiting the American Cancer Society at 11 a.m.
At 5 p.m., the opening ceremony will include a car parade that will replace the relay walk, which is normally led by cancer survivors along with their caregivers as a living example that cancer can be beaten as well as to inspire courage and strength.
Baron said they’re encouraging all of their survivors to come to the event with their car, truck or motorcycle decorated.
“Once they make it back to the relay site, they can get out of their cars and then lead the first lap, or they are welcome to go home, without having to get out of the comfort of their car and risk exposure,” Baron said.
Every year, a survivor ambassador is selected, and this year’s ambassador will be Dee Bell of Uniontown, who will be riding in the FACT Bus leading the way around the Uniontown Mall complex.
Bell said her family has been a part of the event for 17 years with her son and husband as cancer survivors.
“I never imagined myself as having cancer and becoming the Survivor Ambassador, but here I am,” she said. “I want to thank all that have bestowed this honor and privilege upon me.”
Bell was diagnosed with Stage 1, HER2 receptor positive, Moderately Differential Invasive Ductal Carcinoma breast cancer in 2019.
“Having a positive attitude throughout my chemo and radiation treatments helped a lot,” Bell said. “I always felt that God didn’t give me what I couldn’t handle; he helped me handle what I was given.”
Bell wants to encourage all women and men to be very proactive about getting checked and schedule annual mammograms.
“Early detection is the key!” Bell said.
Baron said the remainder of the event will feature fundraising activities as team members are welcome to walk the track that will be laid out.
“In a traditional year, we would have campsites laid out for everyone, but this year, we’re not assigning campsites, but if teams want to bring some bag chairs, they are welcome to gather as a team and pop up a shade of some kind,” Baron said.
Events to follow include a duck drop with the help of the Uniontown Fire Department at 6:30 p.m.; live auction at 7 p.m.; 50/50 mega raffle and basket raffle winners announced at 8 p.m.; luminaria ceremony at 8 p.m., and the closing ceremony starting at 10 p.m.
“We might be having a shorter event in 2021, but it’s not going to be short on enthusiasm and excitement,” said Vincent Giachetti, the event co-lead. “There are some exciting things being raffled off, and anyone with a sweet tooth should come ready to bid on the dessert auction.”
Baron said a local food truck will be on-site as well while following COVID-19 safety guidelines throughout the event.
Organizers will be asking people to social distance; hand sanitizer and masks will be available, and if anyone is not fully vaccinated, they’ll be asked to wear a mask for the safety of participants and survivors.
“There may be attendees who are at higher risk, and we want to make sure everyone is safe,” Baron said. “The basket raffle will be inside the Bon Ton building away from the weather, and we will be conducting our other activities outside.”
Baron added that the mall’s management was gracious and willing to work with them in bringing an in-person event to life and in a safe manner.
“Fayette County residents were not going to let a global pandemic get in the way of beating cancer,” Baron said. “People were still being diagnosed and still needed help from the ravages of cancer, so our teams have found new and innovative ways to be safe and still raise the needed funds.”
“We are confident that come Saturday night we will have reached $100,000, and I would not be surprised if we blow it out of the water,” said Zachary Ardabell, co-lead of the Relay For Life of Fayette County.
Baron said the event is open to the public, and participants should come prepared to have fun and bring their wallets, as cash, credit and credit cards will be accepted.
Currently, 20 teams representing 125 participants are registered. Over 50 cancer survivors are expected to attend.
She added that they’re asking all participants be signed up for the event prior to coming. Those who arrive and are not registered will be asked to sign a waiver.
To register, visit www.relayforlife.org/fayettecountypa or call 1-800-227-2345.
