Families at risk of eviction or losing their utilities can apply for much needed assistance through a state program that launched this month.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will use federal funds allocated through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for distribution to families facing risk of eviction or loss of utility service.
Fayette County recently received an $8.5 million ERAP grant to directly assist citizens facing such hardships.
Those funds will be administered through the partnership of the Fayette County commissioners, Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) and Fayette County Housing Authority.
FCCAA Director of Customer Service Rita Masi said the program is so important to Fayette County, due to residents’ ongoing struggle to remain stably housed during the pandemic.
“It’s a ton of money for the county, so the impact is two-fold,” Masi said. “It’s going to help our tenants stay housed, as well as help their landlords collect the rent due to them.”
FCCAA Project Manager Heather Pirl said landlords and tenants, have sought assistance for the past year.
“Property owners are unable to collect rent or evict renters for nonpayment right now, so many of them are facing hardships, too,” Pirl said. “They might still have mortgages and taxes to pay on those properties that are usually covered by their tenants’ rent.”
Masi said the funding will also be used to provide relief for those who have outstanding utility bills.
“Some of our citizens owe thousands and thousands in utility bills for the past year because they’ve been unable to juggle both pieces of the puzzle due to loss of income,” Masi said. “This is also going to be a benefit for our citizens to remain in good standing with their utility companies.”
Pirl said FCCAA will help residents through every stage of the process, which begins with submitting an application via the state’s website at www.compass.state.pa.us.
Officials will then contact applicants to assist in compiling documents, scheduling interviews and other necessary steps to complete the process.
“We ask that our residents please be patient with us, as this is going to be a huge undertaking,” Masi said, adding that their goal is to serve 1,500 families between now and the end of the year. “Collecting all the documentation is the longest part of this, and we hope everyone will be understanding, as it’s also the most important part.”
Fayette County Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Yauger said his employees are working directly with tenants of the county’s 19 public housing sites.
“We still have around $200,000 owed in back rents and arrears, so we’re working with our residents to complete their applications, compile their paperwork and get their information over to Community Action for approval,” Yauger said.
Yager added that approximately 3,000 residents occupy the housing site and around 400 of those tenants are elderly, making the housing authority’s ability to assist with the application process even more crucial.
Through ERAP, households may be eligible for up to 12 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments.
Residential tenants can apply for themselves or a landlord/utility provider can apply on behalf of a current tenant.
Additionally, landlords do not have to agree to participate in the program for tenants to receive assistance.
For more information about ERAP, including a full list of requirements, visit www.dhs.pa.gov or contact the Fayette County Community Action Agency at 724-437-6050.
