Following a crash that left him hospitalized and in need of lengthy physical rehabilitation, state Rep. Matthew Dowling has returned to his legislative duties.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Dowling, R-Uniontown, said.
Dowling, who represents the 51st Legislative District, was involved in a vehicle accident on Oct. 6 in Lancaster County. A diabetic-related change in his blood sugar caused him to faint behind the wheel of his SUV, which then left the road and traveled 100 yard through a field, hitting several wire fences and a tree.
Dowling was alone in the vehicle.
He was hospitalized before being released to a medical facility closer to Fayette County for recovery and rehabilitation in December.
He arrived home three weeks ago, adding that he is still taking part in some out-patient rehabilitation, and still building up strength and recuperating.
“But I’m able to function on my own pretty well, and it’s great to be back home with the kids and my wife,” he said.
During his hospitalization and recovery, Dowling said he saw such an outpouring of support regardless of the individual’s political affiliation or party.
“It was simply amazing,” he said. “We literally received thousands of notes and cards and letters — even down to people coming in to meet with our staff over issues who would send their well wishes.”
Last week, Dowling returned to his Uniontown office, about 40 pounds lighter and using a cane to walk around because of some lingering mobility issues. But, he said, he is excited to be back and meeting with constituents again.
“As a politician — a public servant — I think we feed off of the energy of our constituents, the people that we meet with on a regular basis,” Dowling said, adding that legislation that he has helped draft starts with issues brought to him by the people he represents. “So, when you are isolated to a hospital bed for the better part of three to four months, you really miss those interactions.”
Dowling, whose district covers portions of Fayette and Somerset counties, said he still has a lot of work to do for the people of Pennsylvania. He noted he only missed one week of voting on bills during his recovery because he was able to vote remotely from the hospital due to a change in House rules on remote voting due the pandemic.
“But a lot of the important conversations happen between meetings and dinners, and being back in the mix of that is important to me to be able to fully represent my constituents,” he said.
Next week, Dowling will head back to Harrisburg for voting sessions to begin getting back into that mix, only looking back to thank the many people who offered him support.
“First and foremost, I have to thank the medical personnel and the first responders that saved my life,” Dowling said. “I thank the constituents for their support and patience while I was in the hospital, and the kindness they showed to my fantastic staff that kept things moving and assisted with the needs of the constituents.”
