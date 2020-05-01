The much-anticipated and badly needed expansion of reliable broadband access in Greene and Washington counties is expected to happen soon, thanks to state support and the establishment of a partnership between an internet provider and a nonprofit organization both committed to improving internet access in underserved areas.
State Rep. Snyder, D-Jefferson, and representatives from the Keystone Initiative for Network Based Education and Research (KINBER) – a nonprofit group that helps communities gain access to high speed internet services – announced on Monday that $200,000 in state funds will allow ClearFiber, a West Virginia-based company, to begin construction to expand broadband access through all of Greene and Washington counties and a portion of Fayette County, providing service to over 2,000 homes.
The state funding was awarded to the Greene County Industrial Development Corp. by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Snyder said.
“This public/private partnership will place 65 miles of high-speed fiber optic technology throughout our district, bringing much-needed service to residents who either had no access at all or had unreliable broadband access,” said Snyder, in a release issued Monday. “This is just the beginning, as ClearFiber anticipates expanding its service. It also gives consumers an additional choice in broadband service providers.”
Chad Henson, ClearFiber President and CEO, said ClearFiber – which offers a fiber optic network geared to connecting its customers with high-speed internet – is excited to expand its current network from West Virginia into Pennsylvania, “bringing our unparalleled speed and stability to customers who may not have ever had access otherwise.”
Based out of Morgantown, W.Va., ClearFiber provides internet, telephone and television service. The company’s website states that ClearFiber deploys internet at speeds up to 1,000 megabits per second.
Nathan Flood, KINBER’s interim CEO, said the project will bring new fiber infrastructure to the area, providing affordable and reliable internet access along with access to additional technology and network-based services.
“KINBER is excited to again collaborate on addressing the critical lack of sufficient broadband capabilities in these underserved communities,” said Flood in a release issued Monday.
“By extending our infrastructure, we are able to help bring quality broadband service, close the homework gap and ease the digital inequities that have been unaddressed for far too long. This partnership expands our services to meet the broadband needs of Greene and Washington counties.”
Flood explained that through a partnership with Waynesburg University and ClearFiber, KINBER will establish the first major Point of Presence (PoP) in Pennsylvania’s southwest region, enabling other entities and community anchor groups to easily leverage the new infrastructure.
The new fiber path will run from an existing KINBER PoP at California University of Pennsylvania, through Washington, Pennsylvania, and continue south through Waynesburg and eventually terminate in Morgantown, West Virginia.
“KINBER will light this advanced fiber optic backbone to 100 Gigabit Ethernet capability,” Flood explained. “This new fiber path will bring with it expanded opportunities for the community to access next generation broadband speeds and technical capabilities through Pennsylvania’s only statewide research and education network.”
Establishing Waynesburg University as the main hub in the region, Flood added, allows KINBER the ability to extend and connect other key stakeholders with partners such as ClearFiber across the area who can help provide collaborative opportunities across the state to create a stronger community network.
In KINBER’s release issued Monday, Waynesburg University President Douglas G. Lee said the university “is happy to help support our elected officials and the efforts to bring broadband into the county, which is so important for our region’s growth.”
Snyder said construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the next few months.
During her tenure, Snyder has been pushing legislation for broadband expansion and better internet access throughout the area she represents. She said Monday’s announcement has been a long time coming.
“This announcement has been years in the making, and with the current pandemic, it’s shown that affordable, broadband access is a vital necessity for our hospitals, our businesses and our schools,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.