Emergency repair work will begin Monday to fix a beam on the bridge carrying Route 51 over Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township.
The state Department of Transportation said the beam was damaged by an over-height vehicle.
During the work, there will be single-lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less on southbound Route 51 between the Washington and New Stanton off-ramps. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will last through Friday.
In conjunction with the lane closures, the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound Route 51/Uniontown (Exit 46A) will be closed to traffic and detoured. Crews will conduct work to install a temporary support beam on the bridge deck.
Additionally, starting Monday single-lane restrictions will occur as needed in each direction on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Uniontown and Pittsburgh (Exit 46B) interchanges through early March. During the single-lane closures on eastbound I-70, the ramp from southbound 51 to eastbound I-70 will be closed while crews perform repairs to the bridge beam.
Detours will be posted, and the work will be conducted weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.